Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $903.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

