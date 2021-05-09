Analyzing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookline Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.12%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 3.50 $87.72 million $1.10 15.36 Logansport Financial $8.88 million 3.22 $2.25 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49% Logansport Financial 39.93% N/A N/A

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

