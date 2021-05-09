Analyzing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Otter Tail pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Otter Tail and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otter Tail currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given Otter Tail’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otter Tail and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $919.50 million 2.21 $86.85 million $2.17 22.56 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 11.10% 11.98% 4.11% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Summary

Otter Tail beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately 133,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components, and extruded raw material stock for recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, and industrial and energy equipment industries. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

