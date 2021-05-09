Analyzing SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SeaSpine alerts:

76.7% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SeaSpine and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -27.32% -24.38% -19.64% Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaSpine and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 2 3 0 2.60

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $115.40, suggesting a potential upside of 89.06%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Risk & Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Haemonetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 4.44 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -10.29 Haemonetics $988.48 million 3.14 $76.53 million $3.31 18.44

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats SeaSpine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and demineralized bone matrices. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. and 7D Surgical, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.