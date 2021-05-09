AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Reaches $0.15

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $11.80 million and $490,721.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

