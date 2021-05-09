Antiample (XAMP) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,523.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.