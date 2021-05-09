AntiMatter Hits Market Cap of $17.88 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00003316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.67 or 0.09165140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.