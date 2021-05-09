Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Tops $153.69 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00014053 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $153.69 million and $3.92 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00251125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.20 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00775887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.91 or 1.00037083 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

