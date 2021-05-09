APIX Price Hits $0.0830 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. APIX has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $418,412.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.49 or 0.09092217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

