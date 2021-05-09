AppCoins Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $55.72 million and $949,714.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001672 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

