Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.