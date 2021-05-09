Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 56,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Apple by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 345,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,219,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 327,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,054,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

