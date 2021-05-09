ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 84.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $78,006.24 and approximately $285.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARAW has traded 83.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.