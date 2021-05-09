ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Cap Tops $30.23 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $63,610.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

