Arianee One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,295.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Arianee has a market cap of $60.63 million and $10,295.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arianee has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00247443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.01202831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.92 or 0.99773366 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

