ARMOR Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $54.08 million and $2.46 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

