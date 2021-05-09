Arnhold LLC Has $13 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 82,681 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after buying an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

