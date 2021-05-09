Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,236 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

