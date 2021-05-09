Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 644,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,256. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.77 and a fifty-two week high of $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

