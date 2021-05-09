Aryacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $41,943.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $41,943.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

