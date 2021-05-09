Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce $6.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.87 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,590.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

