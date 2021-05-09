AtromG8 (AG8) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $131,896.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00248026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $703.37 or 0.01225644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00786051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.36 or 1.00103914 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

