AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 186.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $32.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

