Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Cap of $12.22 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $83,366.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00067132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00105129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00787765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

