Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of ALV opened at $103.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $11,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

