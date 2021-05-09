Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.37 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

