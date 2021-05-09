AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

