AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,198,000 after purchasing an additional 307,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of AVB opened at $195.53 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

