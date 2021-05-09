Azuki Market Capitalization Achieves $7.19 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $27,269.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

