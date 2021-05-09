Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCKIF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BCKIF opened at $4.19 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.