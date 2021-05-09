Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

