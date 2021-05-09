Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.52. Baidu posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,257,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.