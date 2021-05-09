Banano (BAN) Market Cap Hits $58.44 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 62.7% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $58.44 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00200828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,824,044 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

