Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Bandwidth worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bandwidth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.79. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

