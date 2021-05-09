Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.