Beam Market Cap Achieves $131.97 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002588 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $131.97 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 87,749,040 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.