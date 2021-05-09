Bean Cash (BITB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,340.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $4,340.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 106.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,156,356,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

