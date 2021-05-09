Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.79 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,538.23 or 0.02666256 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $110.75 million and $2.79 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00325460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

