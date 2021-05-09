Beetle Coin Market Cap Tops $525,535.87 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $525,535.87 and approximately $143,486.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,366,198 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

