BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.61 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 8% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00788198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.80 or 0.09040972 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

