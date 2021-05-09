Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post sales of $97.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,287 shares of company stock worth $387,153 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.