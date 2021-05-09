BetProtocol Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.82 or 0.00792499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.64 or 0.09195977 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

