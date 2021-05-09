BidiPass Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $398,718.03 and $43,560.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

