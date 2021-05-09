Big Data Protocol (BDP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.67 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $34.10 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00087450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.54 or 0.09098485 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

