Binance Coin Price Up 5.6% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $658.28 or 0.01146701 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion and approximately $4.36 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
