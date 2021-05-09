Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the highest is $6.37. Biogen posted earnings of $10.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $21.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $27.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.04. 936,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average is $263.78. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.