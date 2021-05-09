Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.78. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

