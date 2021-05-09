Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Holdings Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 16,108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,960 shares during the quarter. Bionano Genomics makes up about 0.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 143.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 100,450 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

