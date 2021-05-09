Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

