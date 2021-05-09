BitBall Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $950,235.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 72.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,602.42 or 1.00221885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00229741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

